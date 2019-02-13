Johnny Depp shares a passionate kiss with younger mystery woman, plus more news

Johnny Depp spotted making out with mystery woman in Belgrade

Let the romance rumors begin! While shooting a film in Europe in January, Johnny Depp was spotted twice -- in two different countries -- with a very young-looking woman that the photo agency Backgrid claims is the actor's new girlfriend. LaineyGossip says the two were spotted together when Johnny was boarding a private plane in Nice bound for Belgrade, Serbia. Once he arrived and got settled at the Metropol Palace Hotel, photo agency Backgrid caught him wrapping his arms around the young woman and kissing her "passionately" in late January. According to Backgrid, which just released pics of the kiss this week, the 55-year-old divorced star was staying in a private penthouse in the hotel when the kiss took place. The film he's working on, "Minamata," does not appear to include anyone who resembles Johnny's mystery gal pal.

