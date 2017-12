"Supergirl" is now super single.

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner (no relation to those Jenners) are officially divorced.

Invision/AP

According to TMZ, the actress and Blake's divorce was fairly simple and non-dramatic. The former duo reached a property settlement agreement amongst themselves and didn't even have to get a judge involved. In fact, they told the court that they had resolved their issues and they were both happy with the outcome.

The former "Glee" costars didn't have any children, making the split that much easier.

WENN

The romance between Melissa and Blake was fast and furious. The couple met in 2012 and got engaged just five months later. They then tied in the knot in March 2015. However, in December 2016, she filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

A source told Us Weekly at the time, "The distance was an issue, things weren't working. It's amicable and mutual."