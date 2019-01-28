Rob Kardashian was supposed to hand off his daughter, Dream, to Blac Chyna over the weekend as part of their custody agreement, only to discover that his ex jetted off to Hawaii with another man without telling him.

TMZ reported that Rob was preparing to the make the drop off on Jan. 26, but couldn't get a hold of Chyna or her nanny.

It didn't take long to figure out that Chyna was not going to be taking Dream for the weekend, as video showed her in Hawaii with her new boyfriend, Kid Buu. Chyna also didn't hide here whereabouts, posting a video to Instagram from a poolside cabana.

"Aloha everybody, I'm sending positive vibes and love everybody and I'm hoping that everybody is having a great year. If you're not, guess what, you're gonna have a good year, and don't let anybody bring you down," she said. "Stay positive, breathe in, breathe out, meditation is key."

The website notes that Rob was not given any warning or heads up about Chyna's travel plans. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was apparently "pissed… because she was missing crucial Mommy time."

Of course, Rob and Chyna don't get along and haven't for a long time.

Late last year, Rob filed paperwork to ask a court to reduce his child support payments to his ex, claiming his income has dropped dramatically since their split. He is currently paying $20,000 per month to Chyna.

Chyna has balked at his request, saying Dream should live "the same lifestyle" as Rob.