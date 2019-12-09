2020 Golden Globe Nominees -- See their reactions

The Golden Globe nominations are here! And in anticipation of the Jan. 5, 2020 show, lots of celebs have spoken out about the honor of being nominated. See what they all said, starting with the "Big Little Lies" star. "Headed to the set of The Prom for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl and can't wait to give her a big hug! Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for Big Little Lies season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us." --Nicole Kidman, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. Keep reading for more stars' reactions...