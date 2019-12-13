Two months after separating, Christina Hendricks is officially pulling the plug on her marriage.

The "Mad Men" star filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on Friday, TMZ reported, signaling an end to her 10-year marriage to Geoffrey Arend.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

The writing had been on the wall, as the two announced their separation in October.

"12 years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," she said in a statement posted to Instagram. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

She added, "We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."

Christina and Geoffrey, who's also an actor, married in 2009. They share no children.

While Christina is known for her role in "Mad Men," Geoffrey is a familiar face to many, as well, having starred in "Madam Secretary" for 5 seasons.