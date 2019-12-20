Teresa and Joe Giudice separate and more ICYMI celeb news

Separation

The writing was on the wall. After months of speculation about the fate of their marriage, on Dec. 17, multiple outlets reported that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice had separated after 20 years of marriage. "They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly," a source told People magazine. "Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with [their four] girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father [who has pneumonia]. She is happy for Joe . They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other's happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on [an October "Watch What happens Live"] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship." The split comes while the couple awaits a judge's decision on Joe's deportation appeal. He's currently living in Italy. Amid the split news, Joe posted a photo of himself and Teresa on Instagram with the message, "It's Time To Let Go." Some good news for Joe: He'll spend Christmas with his and Teresa's daughters in Italy (Teresa will stay in New Jersey).

