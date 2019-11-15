Are Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith secretly married?

On Thursday night, the Hollywood stars made their private romance rather public, walking the red carpet together for the premiere of Jodie's new film "Queen & Slim" as part of AFI Fest. However, it seemed like the couple may have made an even bigger step in their relationship, as both appeared to be wearing wedding bands — Jodie donned a diamond ring, and Joshua wore a gold ring on his wedding finger.

Getty Images for AFI

Marriage has been on their minds, so it wouldn't be out of the question if the duo secretly tied the knot. Multiple media outlets reported in August that Joshua and Jodie obtained a marriage license at the courthouse in Beverly Hills.

Joshua and Jodie were first linked in November 2018 after they were spotted grabbing lunch.

The pair has been fiercely protective of their relationship, rarely commenting on it publicly and largely avoiding the prying the eyes of the paparazzi. She did share a photo of him sleeping earlier this year, and she confirmed their relationship over the summer.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jodie, too, shared a shot of the couple from the red carpet to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

She also gave him a sweet shoutout when he was honored at the Environmental Media Association's 2019 gala.

"Proud of you @VancityJax you inspire me every day!!! congratulations on receiving the #EMAOngoingCommitmentAward !!!#EMAhonors," she wrote.