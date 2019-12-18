Chrissy Teigen is not happy with her husband -- and she let Twitter know about it.

Axelle / FilmMagic

On Dec. 17, the model and cookbook author took to social media to deliver an expletive-laced rant at John Legend for not telling her that the dinner she was hosting that night for his "The Voice" colleagues -- coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson (whose contestant Jake Hoot won) as well as Kelly's husband, manager Brandon Blackstock -- was in celebration of the NBC music competition show's finale.

"I didn't know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I'm really f------ mad because I didn't make a f------ FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f--- does this? U don't win the voice then eat short ribs," Chrissy began.

She continued, "It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s--- and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he's like 'no it's fine they just wanna have dinner' but it's literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck." She then tagged ice cream company Salt & Straw and wrote "please help."

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Chrissy tried to make a case to her Twitter followers. "if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house," she wrote.

Chrissy also shared a screen grab of a WhatsApp exchange with John that she captioned, "Lol I'm serious I'm laughing but I'm f------ pissed." In the exchange, she wrote, "Why wouldn't you plan something? I cannot plan every fun thing in your life for you," to which he replied, "They want to come over and have dinner with us. They don't expect us to entertain them with something elaborate." Chrissy wasn't having it and shot back, "No one is going to want to come sit and have dinner. We don't have a cake or anything. That's why you aren't good at anything."

@chrissyteigen / Twitter

But Chrissy was far from done. "IT IS THEIR SHOW FINALE why does he not know how to be extra," she tweeted, continuing in a series of frustrated (but funny) posts, "if they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe," and "...if they're all coming that means the winner is coming. I hope it's john ONLY because I have no cake and anyone else would deserve cake. I hate him."

Chrissy then revealed what she ended up wearing to this dinner party: a fuzzy white look from pal Kim Kardashian West's new SKIMS Cozy Collection. "tonight's outfit brought to you by: comfort. @skims I shall live in this," she captioned a photo of the pajamas.

She seemingly chilled a little bit as the night went on, posting a pic of the five cakes from Milk Bar that she managed to get, which arrived before a cake John ordered from the same bakery. Chrissy also later clarified something, explaining of John's fellow "The Voice" coaches, "I knew they were coming, I just didn't know it was the finale!!!"

She wrapped up by posting a photo of everyone who came over for dinner (lucky for Chrissy, they were not wearing their "show clothes"), captioning it, "when I say I love these people...congrats on a great season!! @kellyclarkson @gwenstefani @blakeshelton."

John posted the same pic on Instagram -- that's his dad and Kelly's husband in there too -- but didn't reference his wife's hilarious tirade, captioning it simply, "We had a dinner party. There was cake! Merry Christmas and happy Voice finale to all!"