Joe Giudice is getting four gifts for Christmas this year: his daughters.

@_giagiudice / Instagram

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star will be spending the holiday with his daughters in Italy, a source told Page Six. It will be the first time he's been able to spend Christmas with his daughters in three years, as he was locked up in prison for 41 months for fraud.

He recently reunited with them in his native Italy, where he's awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal.

"They're excited to see Joe without the [Bravo] cameras," a source told the New York Post's gossip website. "It's very much a trip not for the cameras."

On Instagram, Joe hinted that the girls — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — were Italy-bound, as he showed off Fendi bags, which he said were gifts for them.

"It's been a while since I [bought] my angels a Christmas gift," he wrote, promoting Teresa Giudice to reply, "What about Mommy for helping… Your welcome Daddy [sic]."

Teresa, however, is not planning to head to Italy, which isn't a surprise, as the two have separated after 20 years of marriage.

"It's Time To Let Go," Joe captioned a side-by-side image of he and Teresa on Tuesday as news of their separation was making headlines.

On Wednesday, Joe posted a more cryptic quote on Instagram that read: "Every next level of your life will demand a different you."

Teresa, for her part, will reportedly spend the holiday in New Jersey with her father, who was recently hospitalized for pneumonia.

Teresa had previously said she plans to visit Joe in Italy next summer, but it's unclear if that's still in the works considering their separation.