The "Peloton wife" is about to be peddling daytime drama!

Monica Ruiz, the woman who starred in a controversial ad for the exercise company Peloton, has landed a role on "The Bold & the Beautiful," Yahoo News confirmed.

The actress will appear in episodes on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, but her role is "top secret" at the moment, according to a show rep. TMZ said that Monica is getting a flat fee of $2,000 to appear on the show.

Her shoot is expected to last just one day, but she could be brought back if things go well and audiences are receptive.

Monica's rise to fame has been unconventional, to say the least. The actress became one of the most viral people of the year after starring in a Peloton commercial in which she was gifted a fancy exercise bike from her on-screen husband. Many on social media felt the commercial was sexist, believing the husband, also an actor, was implying that she should lose weight. Others said she looked miserable while riding the the bike.

Amid the fallout from the commercial, Monica appeared in an ad for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin.

"Exercise bike not included," Ryan said while sharing the spot on Instagram.

Last week, Monica appeared on the "Today" show to speak about the ad, saying it was very positive experience. The controversy, she thinks, is based on her facial expressions.

"Honestly, I think it was just my face. It was my fault," she said. "My eyebrows look, like, worried?"

She was also concerned that the Peloton ad might affect her work.

"I hope that people can just see me as an actress," she said. "That's what I am. I hope people can remember that I'm not actually the Peloton lady and let me work other jobs."