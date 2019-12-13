A "Survivor" alum is slamming CBS's decision to pre-tape its upcoming reunion, saying it's only doing so to control the narrative and to continue to paint Dan Spilo as the alleged perpetrator of inappropriate touching.

Robert Voets / CBS via Getty Images

Spilo was removed from "Survivor: Island of the Idols" after what host Jeff Probst said was "another incident" that allegedly involved "inappropriately touching" women.

Previous contestant Jeff Varner is livid with CBS and took to Facebook to air his thoughts.

"I've talked to cast members. I know what happened that got him removed and I'm telling you, 100% horse s---," he wrote. "The cast has rallied behind Dan and few to no one is behind Kellee [Kim]."

CBS via Getty Images

Kim, who also competed on the current season, had previously said Spilo had a "pattern of inappropriate touching." She tried to get him voted off the show, but she instead got her walking papers. Two other women from the cast claimed they had similar experiences with Spilo but later admitted they exaggerated those claims in order to have a better shot at winning the reality competition series.

"It's so painful to see what is happening with this show," Varner said in his rant. "They are pre-taping the reunion because cast members plan to publicly support Dan and call out producers. Can't have that on a live mic. Ugh. So pissed. Rant over. For now."

After Spilo's dismissal from the show -- which came after an alleged incident that didn't involve a cast member -- Kim blamed CBS for not acting soon enough.

"While Dan's dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of the season," she tweeted, "I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior."