Celebs who became internet sensations

When stars go viral, the whole Internet rejoices! And one of the most surprisingly viral celebrities these days is none other than Keanu Reeves. The actor has gone blown up the internet numerous times over the last decade. There was the iconic Sad Keanu meme that made the rounds after he was snapped by paparazzi looking particularly downtrodden on a bench. There was that time he went viral for giving a particularly sweet answer to the question, "What happens when we die?" as he thoughtfully replied, "I know that the ones who love us will miss us." He's also inhabited the role of the internet's boyfriend thanks to gentlemanly stories about how he got a shuttle for his fellow passengers after their flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles was canceled in 2019, how he gave up his seat on the subway in 2011, how he supports independent bookstores and also how he apparently never touches women in photos and instead has a "hover hand." In honor of this Internet sensation's 55th birthday on Sept. 2, 2019, Wonderwall.com is rounding up more celebrities' viral moments. Keep reading to check them out...

