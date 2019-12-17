Hugh Hefner's son Cooper has stepped down from his media company to join the military.

The 28-year-old left the country on Tuesday to begin his basic training.

"Today Cooper left to begin his service in the United States Air Force," Cooper's wife, Scarlett, wrote on Instagram. She added, "I'm incredibly proud."

In 2018, several months after the larger-than-life Playboy founder passed, the Hefner estate sold its shares of Playboy, splitting the money between Hugh's four children and his widow. They have no business interest in the brand anymore. Earlier this year, Cooper announced he was launching his own media company, including a website called HefPost. It has yet to launch.

His involvement in that company is now on hold.

"Today I informed leadership and financiers of Stag and Hefner Media Corporation I would be stepping back from focusing on launching a new company and stepping towards greater service to community and country," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 10. "In a week I depart for US Air Force basic training. A new road ahead."

Cooper's new endeavor comes less than two months after marrying "Harry Potter" actress Scarlett Byrne.

The couple announced the marriage on social media.

"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier," he captioned a series of pictures on Twitter. "Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. "

Scarlett also posted a photo of the couple from the County Clerk's Office to Instagram.

"I love you Cooper," the 29-year-old "Vampire Diaries" actress wrote. "I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.