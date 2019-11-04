Playboy heir Cooper Hefner and "Harry Potter" actress Scarlett Byrne married in Ventura, Calif., at the County Clerk's Office on Monday, November 4.

The couple announced the marriage on social media.

"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier," he captioned a series of pictures on Twitter. "Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. "

Hugh Hefner's son noted that the couple plans to have wedding celebrations in the coming months.

Scarlett also posted a photo of the couple from the County Clerk's Office to Instagram.

"I love you Cooper," the 29-year-old "Vampire Diaries" actress wrote. "I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.

Cooper and Scarlett have been dating for six years and got engaged in 2015.