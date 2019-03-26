Denise Richards is letting her fans be a part of her special day, sharing never-before-seen images of her wedding day to husband Aaron Phypers on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a series of pictures to social media a few hours before the wedding celebration airs on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The snaps from that September day show Denise with her new husband goofing off in their photo-booth with her daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. Denise daughter Eloise, 7, is also seen in one image.

"Good morning... here are some pics from our wedding," she wrote along with emojis to signify a bride and a groom. "Everyone had fun with the photo booth. Not the old fashion kind. Tonight is our wedding episode on #RHOBH @bravotv."

Denise and Aaron tied the knot last September on the beach in Malibu, California. The bride wore a strapless dress with a short skirt and sheer coverup.

After the nuptials, Denise said she and Aaron threw the wedding together within 48 hours.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful," Denise told People magazine. "I didn't want to do a traditional wedding dress. I wore a traditional dress for my first wedding, so I wanted something different this time."

In a chat with E! News afterward, Denise said she tried not to notice the "Housewives" camera crews filming.