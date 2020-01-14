It's essentially a forgone conclusion that Charlie Hunnam is going to marry his longtime girlfriend, but he isn't exactly thrilled about it.

While on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday, the "Sons of Anarchy" actor was asked about tying the knot with Morgana McNelis, whom he's been with for 13 years.

"[I'm] sort of indifferent [to marriage]," he said. "She does not say the same. She's very eager to get married. Yeah, so, I'll do it because it's important to her, but I don't have any great romantic feelings towards it."

Hilariously, Charlie's "The Gentlemen" co-star Hugh Grant, who was also a part of the radio interview, chimed in, "I wouldn't go with that line when you pop the question."

Charlie's blasé feelings toward marriage center largely around his failed marriage to actress Katharine Towne, whom he married when he was 18.

"The first time I was ever in Vegas, I got married, which didn't turn out that well," Charlie, 39, told the Associated Press. "I'd known the girl for three weeks and we'd fallen madly in love. We thought, 'What if we never see each other again? Let's get married and we'll have to see each other again even if it's just to get divorced.'"

Charlie said the marriage was anything but a fairy tale, calling it "three terrible, painful, expensive years."

The actor and Morgana have sparked engagement rumors before. In 2017 Charlie was seen wearing a gold ring on his ring finger, but he told E! News it was nothing to read into.

"It's a rather beautiful ring and it does just so happen only to fit on that finger," he said. "So, I'm not sure if that was a subtle or not-so subtle hint, but she gave me the ring. I mean, I'm essentially married. I've been together with my girl for over 12 years. That's pretty much marriage, right?"