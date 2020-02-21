Pamela Anderson hits back at ex Jon Peters' money claims, plus more news

Pamela Anderson hits back at ex Jon Peters' claims about why she married him

Pamela Anderson is lashing out at ex Jon Peters following comments he made -- then later denied making. According to Page Six, The "A Star is Born" producer told the outlet on Feb. 10 that he was "an old fool" for paying "almost $200,000 in bills" for the "Baywatch" beauty in January before they split via text just days after exchanging marriage vows. "I don't need anyone to pay my bills," Pam told the Victoria News on Feb. 20. "I own a $10 million house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put that money into my Ladysmith project." (Pamela is upgrading a waterfront property in her hometown of Ladysmith, Canada.) Pamela added, "I believe it's best to put my money in property. [Jon] doesn't agree. I would politely listen and say I'd think about it. He still looked at me, like, that naive little girl sitting at the bar. 'Teeth and a halo,' he tells people." Pamela and Jon previously dated 30 years before their ill-fated reunion last month. Pam further told the newspaper that after their brief marriage, Jon wrote her a check for $100,000 and said, "no hard feelings." Jon told the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle in a story published on Feb. 20, "I haven't spoken to the press -- nobody. I've loved this kid since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We're friends. We'll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it's between her and I. I think she's great, and that's all I got to say."

