Ben Affleck publicly thanks Jennifer Garner, plus more news

Ben Affleck thanks Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has been more candid than ever about his struggles with alcohol addiction and his split from Jennifer Garner, in large part because he's promoting "The Way Back," about a former basketball star's struggle with addiction and getting clean. On Tuesday, Feb. 29, the New York Times published an expansive interview with Ben in which he called his divorce from Jen "the biggest regret of my life" and admitted his drinking fueled their "marital problems" before they split in 2015. Ben's openness continued Thursday, courtesy of ABC News' Diane Sawyer, who spoke with the actor and producer in a pre-taped interview about his history of alcohol use, which started when he was young, having grown up with a mother who took her own life and an alcoholic father and aunt. Discussing his determination to get -- and stay -- sober, he said that he wished his dad had been there for him during his "formative years" and that he doesn't want the three kids he shares with Jen "to pay for my sins." After showing the interview, Diane paused to read a note Ben had written in which he publicly thanked Jen. "What I want to say publicly and privately is, 'Thank you,'" Diane said, reading the letter (via GMA). "Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible," she continued, "... and a great mom and person.'" "Teh Way Back" hits theaters March 6.

