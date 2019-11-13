Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Country Music Association Awards

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards red carpet gives country stars a chance to dazzle -- or fizzle. In honor of this year's show, which took place in Nashville on Nov. 13, 2019, Wonderwall.com is checking out who rocked the red carpet and who choose an ensemble that fell flat. Miranda Lambert kicks off the list in a pink gown with a plunging neckline. The color looked great with her blonde hair and the sparkly floral motif throughout the dress upped the ante for the big night. Keep reading to see more noteworthy good and bad looks from the 2019 CMA Awards...

