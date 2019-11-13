2019 CMA Awards: The best duos of the night
Wonderwall.com rounded up the cutest celeb couples of the 2019 CMA Awards, starting with Maren Morris and her hubby Ryan Hurd! The country couple recently announced they are expecting their first child together in the spring. Do you think Maren is wearing blue as a nod to her son? Keep reading to see more adorable CMA duos...
