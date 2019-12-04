Amanda Bynes is feeling blue these days.

The actress-turned-fashion designer posted a selfie to her rarely-used Instagram on Tuesday, and she showed off ice-blue hair while donning a flannel shirt and black coat.

"Geisha girl vibes," she captioned the post, which appears to have been taken at a strip mall.

Like she has with her previous photos, Amanda turned off the commenting function of the post.

Amanda rejoined Instagram in early September, but isn't intensely active on the platform. Her first image showed her with bright pink hair and a septum piercing. Other images since then have showed her with and without the piercing.

Her Twitter has been dormant since she used it on Sept. 10 to announce that she was joining Instagram.

SPW / Splash News

Amanda has had a strange relationship with social media over the years, famously getting into Twitter wars with media outlets and several celebrities, including Rihanna and Drake. Along the way she's also claimed that she was being impersonated on social media.

Last year, in a lengthy Paper magazine chat, Amanda opened up about her bizarre, headline-making behavior earlier in the decade, admitting she was a drug addict, though she insisted she was not mentally unstable.