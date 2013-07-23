Amanda Bynes hospitalized on 5150 hold
After months of erratic behavior, Amanda Bynes was placed on a 5150 -- involuntary psychiatric hold -- by police Monday night for mental evaluation.
According to Ventura County Sheriff public information officer Captain Don Aguilar, she was involved in a disturbance at a residential area in the 200 block of Avenida de Los Arboles, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Deputies responded and held her on a 5150 welfare and institutions code.
According to TMZ, the incident started when Bynes allegedly attempted to start a fire in the driveway of an elderly woman. Reports say that the former actress was seen starting a small blaze while carrying a "little red gas tank." The random homeowner claimed that Bynes set fire to a piece of clothing.
Bynes' latest headlines surrounding her increasingly bizarre behavior include reportedly trespassing at a retirement community on July 19 and reportedly getting thrown out of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York after allegedly smoking weed and making a staffer cry by telling her she was "too ugly" to check her in.
Other stars who have been placed on a 5150 hold include Britney Spears and "O.C." star Mischa Barton.
