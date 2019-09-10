Amanda Bynes is making her Instagram debut!

On Tuesday, the actress-turned-fashion designer posted a mirror selfie in which she showed off her new look, one that includes bright pink hair and a septum piercing. She captioned the photo with a kiss-face emoji.

She disabled the ability to leave comments.

The former "Hairspray" star first alerted her 2.9 million Twitter followers to her Instagram presence, writing, "Hey guys! I'm on instagram now!"

It was her first social media post since late June, when she graduated from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Amanda has had a strange relationship with social media over the years, famously getting into Twitter wars with media outlets and several celebrities, including Rihanna and Drake. Along the way she's also claimed that she was being impersonated on social media.

Last year, in a lengthy Paper magazine chat, Amanda opened up about her bizarre, headline-making behavior earlier in the decade, admitting she was a drug addict, though she insisted she was not mentally unstable.

While speaking candidly, Amanda said she started smoking marijuana when she was 16 and then began to abuse other drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine and Adderall. She said she grew depressed after starring in "She's the Man" back in 2006. Seeing herself in the role was a "super-strange and out-of-body experience," she said, adding that "it just really put me into a funk."

When "Easy A" was released a few years later, the former child actress admittedly went into a mental free-fall.

"I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she said. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."