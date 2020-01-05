Miranda Lambert's at it again.

The award-winning country star shared another video of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, sans shirt on Friday, Jan. 3, on social media.

REX/Shutterstock

In her latest "shirtless house husband" clip, Brendan is innocently making some food in the couple's kitchen in Nashville when Miranda sneaks around the corner and spots him semi-singing along to Guns 'N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine."

When Brendan looks up, he chuckles, seemingly getting used to his wife's affection for catching him engaged in shirtless domestic chores. (She shared a similar video of a shirtless Brendan in their yard with a weed wacker in August).

"Happy 2020 y'all!" Miranda captioned the post. "This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y'all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease😂 #wildcard #wildcardtour (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a ... ton of Tex Mex. WTH? )."

Miranda and Brendan announced last February that they'd gotten married, capping off a romance that started just three months prior after they met on the set of "Good Morning America" when Miranda was a guest and Brendan was handling security as part of his work with the New York City Police Department.

After their wedding, the couple reportedly began splitting their time between Nashville and the Big Apple.

"I feel like I've been through enough in my life to know what I don't want," Miranda told Health magazine in a December 2019 cover story. "So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up," she added at the time. Asked if it was love at first sight for her and Brendan, she pretty much admitted it was.

"I guess so," she said. "If that's a thing. I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought."

Before finding Brendan, Miranda was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 until 2015. Speaking to Health, she said the pressure of her fans knowing about her marriage was hard, admitting, "I'm never gonna get used to the public eye in that way."