Miranda Lambert teases her shirtless 'house husband' as he does yard work, plus more news

Miranda Lambert shares a shirtless video of her husband

If there's any truth to the split rumors that keep swirling around Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin, someone may want to alert the seemingly happy couple -- or at least tell Brendan he can leave his shirt on when he's doing yard work. On Monday, Aug. 26, Miranda shared a video of her man outside trimming away with a weedwacker on her Instagram. As she sneaks up behind him with a sweet, "hun ...?" he turns around and smiles and laughs, clearly seeing she's been filming him. "'Way Too Pretty For Prison' w/ @marenmorris out now!" she captioned the clip, using it as a little promo for her new collaboration. "Speaking of pretty…house husband shirtless promo volume 2 #lawnhavemercy #thatgrasstho #livinonthehedge #loveisallweedneed #ihadto," she added. Maren, by the way, saw the post, too. "Choosing to believe he's listening to our song on those airpods," she joked in the comments. Miranda and the NYPD officer recently returned from a family vacation, according to Us Weekly. They're currently celebrating nine months of marriage.

