Miranda Lambert cracks a joke about her surprise wedding, plus more news

After surprise wedding, Miranda Lambert jokes she'll never get time off again

As Miranda Lambert prepares to go back on the road with her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, she's embracing everything about the final bits of downtime she has in what turned out to be a nearly year-long hiatus from music. "They're not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s---," she quipped in an interview with Chicago radio station US99 over the weekend, according to People. She was referring to her surprise marriage to 28-year-old NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, who has an 8-month-old son from his previous relationship and was reportedly a fan of Miranda's music when they met in November. Calling her time off "the longest break I've ever had in 17 years," the singer went on to say she and Brandon now live in New York City and Nashville, where she has a farm. Speaking to "Extra" last month, she said the time split gives her and Brandon "the best of both worlds:" "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance," she mused. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey," she added in the Extra interview. "My stepson is amazing. … [Brendan's] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn't have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. I was like, 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.'" Miranda took the stage for the first time in almost a year when she performed at the Country LakeShake festival on June 22 in Chicago.

