Victoria's Secret models: Where are they now?

When you think of Victoria's Secret models, some of the most iconic models of our lifetime come to mind -- from Stephanie Seymour and Gisele Bundchen to Tyra Banks and Alessandra Ambrosio. As one of the most iconic angels Adriana Lima turns 38 on June 12, 2019, Wonderwall.com is checking in to see where some of the hottest VS models are today. First up, the birthday girl Adriana! This Brazilian beauty took top titles in two Ford modeling competitions at the age of 15, which helped land her a deal with Elite Model Management. Adriana Lima scored a spot as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2000 and has since walked in numerous televised shows. She's also become one of the most recognizable spokeswomen for the brand. Keep reading to see what she's up to now...

