Two Victoria's Secret Angels have used their wings to fly to different pastures.

Both Karlie Kloss (known from places such as Taylor Swift's Instagram feed) and Doutzen Kroes have ended their relationships with the lingerie brand.

For Karlie, it was a decision to focus on her studies. The blonde beauty was recently accepted into NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. She also runs her own philanthropic cookie brand, Karlie's Kookies. Karlie will continue to fulfill contracts with L'Oréal and she'll continue to model for numerous other brands.

But, the time commitment with Victoria's Secret just got to be too much.

"Karlie and I met several months ago to discuss the many things she hoped to do in her life and career," Victoria's Secret executive Ed Razek said on Instagram. "As we talked, it became clear she would not have the time to fulfill her myriad commitments. Reluctantly, we agreed she would leave the brand at the end of her contract."

Doutzen, though, quietly left the brand in December after a lucrative opportunity presented itself in Europe.

Fly, angels, fly!