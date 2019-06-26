Brody Jenner is facing backlash online after using the wrong pronoun to describe his parent, Caitlyn Jenner.

On the debut episode of "The Hills: New Beginnings," Brody was addressing the changes in his life since the initial "The Hills" last aired, and in doing so, he called Caitlyn "he" twice.

Variety/Shutterstock

"My dad, he also became a woman — don't wanna forget about that one!" Brody said. "I had been dating Kaitlynn Carter for four and a half years, and my dad came out and said that he wanted to be called Caitlyn. Two Caitlyns. Look man, it's a wild world we live in out there, you know?"

Many viewers and social media users pounced on Brody for misgendering Caitlyn.

"Brody Jenner remains a pile of trash + seems to really enjoy purposely misgendering Caitlyn Jenner," one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote he was a "tool" for "misgendering Caitlyn."

"The shade that came from Brody's first interview towards his dad Caitlyn #interesting," another tweeted.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

In 2015, Caitlyn announced she was transitioning to a woman. Brody and Caitlyn have been open about their strained relationship. Caitlyn has actually said she was notably absent for much of his childhood. Brody admitted that he was "deeply hurt" when his father decided not to attend his wedding in 2018, instead choosing to go to Vienna that same day.

"I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough," Caitlyn told Broadly. "They all have lives. They've all moved on. We're just human beings; we're going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it's all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there."