There was one noticeable person missing from Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's wedding in upstate New York this week … and her absence created a bit of a blank space at the ceremony.

It appears that Taylor Swift didn't attend her bestie's wedding because of her ongoing Reputation tour, which is currently on the other side of the world.

Just after Karlie surprised her social media followers by posting a wedding photo, the singer posted an Instagram selfie to her Story to let her fans know she was in Australia and ready for the tour.

"Oh Hiii Perth… I missed you guys so much!!!.. just flew 131,313 hours...It is eleventy o clock in my brain…WHAT IS TIME… Worth it… I am 80% taylor & 20% jet lag…STILL READY 4 IT," Taylor captioned the snap.

Perth, for the record, is 12 hours ahead of New York. Flying from New York to Perth would take more than a day. Since the Australian leg of her Reputation tour begins Friday, Taylor clearly would not have been able to attend the nuptials.

Karlie and Josh plan to have a larger celebration in the spring, People magazine reported, so Taylor could certainly attend that.

Taylor and Karlie have been close friends for years, despite tabloids recently pitting them at odds. Karlie debunked the feud claims when she attended Taylor's concert in Nashville in August.

"No one puts on a show like @taylorswift..." the model captioned a selfie of the two women. "#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you."

According to People, about 80 guests attended Karlie and Josh's wedding.

"The wedding was intimate and moving," a source said. "The couple was beaming with happiness."