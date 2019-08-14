"Will and Grace" costars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally are no longer being social with each other.

Getty Images

The women, who are rumored to be feuding, no longer follow each other on Instagram, fans noticed. Both women still follow their co-stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack.

The unfollowing comes after Megan deleted an Instagram story about feeling "best" after losing her "attachment to somebody."

"One of the best feelings is finally losing your attachment to somebody who isn't good for you!," she posted, many wondering if it was dig at Debra. In a separate cryptic post, Megan said, "Don't ask people for directions if they've never been where you're going!"

There have been rumors that Debra and Megan's apparent fall out is the reason the rebooted sitcom is ending after its 11th season.

Fans perceived that the women were on the outs several weeks ago when Debra posted a photo of the cast but didn't tag Megan in it (other cast and crew were tagged). Now, the unfollowing has taken the feud speculation to another level.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Debra Messing and Megan Mullally are no longer friends - my life is falling apart!," one person tweeted. Another added, "So people are saying that Megan Mullally and Debra Messing aren't friends anymore and I've never been sadder in my whole life!"

Yet another said, "Awake and lying in bed wondering what happened between Megan Mullally and Debra Messing to force them both to unfollow each other on insta?"