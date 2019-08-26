The biggest TV news of August 2019

"The Rookie" star Afton Williamson quit ABC series after her accusations of sexual harassment, racial bullying went unanswered

Afton Williamson has parted ways with "The Rookie." The actress, who played LAPD training officer Talia Bishop on the hit ABC series, explained her decision in an Aug. 4 Instagram post in which she alleged "racial discrimination" on set and "racially charged inappropriate comments" from the head of the hair department, Sally Nicole Ciganovich. She also claimed she was bullied by executive producers and sexually harassed by recurring guest star Demetrius Grosse, which "escalated into sexual assault" at the Season 1 wrap party, and said her complaints to the series' showrunner, Alexi Hawley, went "undocumented" and were not reported to HR or investigated. "I was asked to return this season, and promised that 'everything was handled.' The investigation hadn't even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked," she wrote. Five days later, TVLine explained how, according to showrunner Alexi, the police drama will explain the absence of Afton's character: "She was never going to get a fair shake at the LAPD. So ultimately she's transferring over to a federal agency. There she can start with a clean slate and hopefully rocket to the top of the ladder," Alexi said, describing it as "an organic" exit for the character, who received a reprimand for failing to report her foster brother as a felon on her police academy personal history questionnaire toward the end of Season 1.

