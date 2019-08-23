ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 18-24, 2019

"Dancing With the Stars" hit with backlash over Sean Spicer casting as host Tom Bergeron calls out ABC, former White House Press Secretary responds to criticism

After "Dancing With the Stars" unveiled the cast of its upcoming 28th season on "Good Morning America" on Aug. 21, many fans of the long-running reality show took to social media to express their outrage over the casting of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Even Tom Bergeron took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the prospect of politicizing the show by casting the divisive former Trump spokesperson, writing that he met with the show's producers earlier this year to express his hope that the upcoming season "would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations." Tweeted the show's longtime host, "It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long term interests of the franchise. We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it's their call." Spicer responded to the criticism during an Aug. 21 interview with Mediaite, saying that the show is "an opportunity to have some fun." He then addressed New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik's assessment that casting him on the show whitewashes the damage he did during his controversial time in the White House: "I've never really cared what they think," Spicer said of The New York Times. "I'm not going to care now. … I'm going out and having some fun. I'm going to enjoy myself, and if more people like me, than that's great. I'm very happy with who I am. ... The idea that I need this to make myself feel better is preposterous." As for Bergeron's criticism, "Tom's been a great host for 28 seasons," said Spicer. "My hope is that the he sees how bringing a diverse group of people can help instill a greater degree of stability and respect among people in this country. … My overall hope is that at the end of this season that Tom looks at this and says, bringing people together of very diverse backgrounds, whether it's in politics or other areas, and allowing them to show America how we can engage in a really respectful and civil way, is actually a way to help bring the country together as opposed to bring it apart."

