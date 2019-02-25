Stars who've been on one show for a long time

Some actors only star on television shows for a few seasons, while others stick around for the long haul. In celebration of Jensen Ackles' birthday on March 1, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the TV actors who've been on one show for a really long time, starting with the "Supernatural" star. Jensen has played demon hunter Dean Winchester on the CW series "Supernatural" for 14 years and 15 seasons! Keep reading to see which other actors have been on one show for forever and ever...

RELATED: TV shows based on real life