Biggest scandals in 'Real Housewives' history

Grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy reliving the most outrageous scandals on Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises! The fierce and fabulous wives featured on the reality TV series -- which are shot in multiple cities across the U.S. -- have been seriously stirring the pot for more than a decade. With enough cringe-worthy controversy for a full-length film, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the biggest, baddest scandals in "Housewives" history, starting with stripper-gate on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." During Season 1, Melissa Gorga (right) was accused of trying to hide her stripper past by castmate Kim D. When sister-in-law Teresa Giudice (left) failed to have her back and refute the rumors, an all-out family war ensued. The truth eventually came out -- Melissa was merely a bartender, not a dancer, at a strip club -- but their relationship remained strained for seasons to come. Keep reading for more "Housewives" stars behaving badly...

