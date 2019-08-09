ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 4-10, 2019

"The Rookie" star Afton Williamson drops out of Season 2, alleges bosses ignored complaints of sexual harassment and racial bullying

Afton Williamson took to Instagram on Aug. 4 to explain why she dropped out of Season 2 of ABC's "The Rookie," on which she starred as LAPD training officer Talia Bishop. The actress alleges that from the time she started shooting the pilot, she experienced "racial discrimination" and "racially charged inappropriate comments" from the head of the hair department, as well as bullying from executive producers and sexual harassment on the part of a recurring guest star, which "escalated into sexual assault" at the Season 1 wrap party. She claims that her complaints to the series' showrunner went "undocumented" and were not reported to HR or investigated. According to Williamson, it took a year for the head of the hair department to get the boot -- in spite of "outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the hair and makeup trailer." She went on to say that although she was promised the actor who sexually harassed her would be fired, he wasn't -- in fact, she was forced to shoot scenes with him after complaining about his behavior. "I was asked to return this season, and promised that 'everything was handled.' The investigation hadn't even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked," she wrote. The following day, Williamson returned to Instagram to name the individuals she claims harassed her: actor Demetrius Grosse and hair department head Sally Nicole Ciganovich.

