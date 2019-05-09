Our favorite female cops in pop culture
Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are joining forces for TV's newest police drama, "L.A.'s Finest." The "Bad Boys" spinoff follows Sydney "Syd" Burnett, a former DEA agent-turned-LAPD officer, and partner Nancy McKenna, who's also a mom, as they fight crime in the City of Angels. In celebration of the show's premiere on May 13, 2019, Wonderwall.com is giving you the 4-1-1 on our favorite female cops in pop culture! Keep reading for more...
Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are joining forces for TV's newest police drama, "L.A.'s Finest." The "Bad Boys" spinoff follows Sydney "Syd" Burnett, a former DEA agent-turned-LAPD officer, and partner Nancy McKenna, who's also a mom, as they fight crime in the City of Angels. In celebration of the show's premiere on May 13, 2019, Wonderwall.com is giving you the 4-1-1 on our favorite female cops in pop culture! Keep reading for more...