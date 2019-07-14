Kelly Clarkson is clearly Team Taylor when it comes to the recent drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

Taylor accused the music manager of being a "manipulative bully" after he closed a $300 million deal with her former label, Big Machine, in June. In doing so, Scooter gained control over Taylor's old music catalog, which she had been trying to get back since leaving the record company.

Kelly took a pretty clear-cut stance in the public feud by suggesting Taylor should re-record her old songs for revenge in a new Tweet on Saturday, July 13.

"Just a thought," she tweeted directly to Taylor. "U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions."

The "Stronger" singer finished with a jab: "I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

Taylor took to Tumblr to express her disgust over Scooter last month, claiming that he had been bullying her from behind the scenes for years.

Among his other wrongdoings, she called him out for orchestrating her beef with Kim Kardashian over hubby Kanye West's song "Famous" and said ultimately, him getting the rights to her music was her, "worst nightmare."

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy," she wrote. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at 15 to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value,' he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."

While Scooter has yet to comment on Taylor's accusations, she's been quite vocal about her feelings.

On Wednesday, July 10, Taylor took the stage at Amazon's Prime Day concert in New York City with a suggestive rendition of her hit single, "Shake It Off," suggestively aimed at Scooter.

Without making any blatant statements, Taylor made sure to emphasize one specific line on the track, which calls out, "Liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world."