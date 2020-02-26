Jenelle Evans buys new puppy after David Eason killed her dog, plus more news

Jenelle Evans confirms she bought a new puppy after husband David Eason killed her dog, says she's open to counseling

On Feb. 25, former "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans was spotted with her allegedly estranged husband, David Eason, and some of their kids at a Walmart in Leland, North Carolina, where they purchased a pet bed, TMZ reported. Eyewitnesses also told TMZ that the pair bought dog food, sparking speculation that the onetime MTV reality stars -- who split in October 2019, though have been spending plenty of time together since -- might have added a new puppy to the family nearly a year after David shot and killed Jenelle's French bulldog, Nugget, after it snapped at but didn't injure their toddler daughter, Ensley. On Feb. 26, Jenelle confirmed the dog speculation in a blog post titled "Another Pet, Meet Rosey!" In the post, she explains, "Back in November of 2019 I left my home in North Carolina and ended up moving to Nashville, TN. When I arrived I wanted to make the kids feel as comfortable as possible. I thought the best way to do this was to buy a dog." She said she researched breeds on Craigslist and settled on a goldendoodle. "...Now, Rosey is 6 months old and a really hyper puppy. ... Rosey is a joy to our family. Even though this was a very fast decision to get a new dog and at a tough time in my life, I'm happy I did!" Jenelle wrote. She did not address David's role in raising the new puppy. She did, however, hint to E! News on Feb. 26 that a reconciliation could be in the cards -- "We are going to consider counseling," she said -- despite repeatedly denying reports that they were working on their relationship (she told E! earlier in the month that she and David "are not back together" but are "just co-parenting"). A source further told E!, "Jenelle and David are not fully back together and as of now Jenelle still has her Nashville apartment and has it until at least April. They are looking into counseling options to see if they can work things out."

