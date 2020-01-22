Celebs and their pets in 2020
Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all your favorite celebs out with their furry friends this year, starting with Paul Rudd. The ageless wonder took his pup for a walk on a chilly day in New York City on Jan. 15. Keep reading for more celebs with their pets in 2020...
Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all your favorite celebs out with their furry friends this year, starting with Paul Rudd. The ageless wonder took his pup for a walk on a chilly day in New York City on Jan. 15. Keep reading for more celebs with their pets in 2020...