Stars who were injured on set

Being an actor can be a dangerous profession. While stuntmen and women are employed to take on risks, sometimes injuries aren't always preventable. After suffering a serious spinal injury -- the result of cracking his head open while filming a torture scene for 2005's "Syriana" -- George Clooney said that he contemplated suicide as he struggled to recover. "I was at a point where I thought, 'I can't exist like this. I can't actually live,'" he told Rolling Stone in 2011. One small comfort? George went on to win an Oscar for his performance in the film. Keep reading to see more stars who've overcome injuries sustained on set...

