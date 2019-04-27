Halle Berry was a victim of her own craft and dedication while filming the next installment of "John Wick."

"I did get injured. I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for 'John Wick,'" she told Extra. "It's like a badge of honor for me, I don't know how it happened, we don't know how it happened, but somehow."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

If you think that stopped Halle, well, you don't know Halle.

"I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it," she said, admitting that she thought she'd be replaced in the film because of the injury.

However, after director Chad Stahelski gave her "a chance to heal," she came back feeling better.

In the movie, Halle stars as Sophia, an old acquaintance of the titular assassin played by Keanu Reeves. Although Halle is a star in her own right, she said it was "a little terrifying at first" to star with the actor because he's "so damn good" at bringing his character to life. Still, she quickly adapted because she "didn't want to disappoint him."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The film is very physically demanding, and Halle said it took months to get into fighting shape -- literally!

"[It's] hours and hours of stunt training, it's gun training, it's dog training," she said. "Then it's just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it's watching my diet."

In her next film, by the way, Halle will star as a mixed martial arts fighter. After her training for John Wick, Halle said she knew she was capable of starring in another physical role.

"I just hope I don't lose my teeth," she said. "I really like my teeth."