Halle Berry was injured while filming a fight scene for her upcoming movie "Bruised," causing the production schedule to change.

AFFI/Shutterstock

The details of the fight scene aren't known.

"Halle got slightly injured in the fight," the film's executive producer Brian Pitt told NJ Advance Media. "She's tired. She needed a break."

He was quick to add that the injury was "nothing serious."

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Still, the movie studio was forced to reschedule time at Mack's Elite Heat Boxing Gym in Newark, New Jersey, where some of the movie is being filmed.

"Occasionally what's going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit," the executive producer said.

In "Bruised," Halle, 53, plays a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter. While preparing for the film, the actress has been fiercely devoted to working out. Earlier this month she flaunted her washboard abs on Instagram.

"There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it," she captioned her sweat-centric Instagram snap on Nov. 8. "One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!"

Halle has been training with UFC fighters and other performance coaches to get in fighting shape.

"This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal?," she asked. "Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it."

"The work won't be easy," she continued, "but that pay off? Worth every damn second."