Halle Berry is looking abs-olutely incredible these days.

On Friday, the actress showed off her flat, chiseled tummy while trying to motivate her 5.7 million Instagram followers to get in shape for what she calls "#FitnessFriday."

Halle, 53, said she really focused on her physical fitness while getting ready for her new film "Bruised."

"Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it," she captioned her sweat-centric Instagram snap. "One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!"

Halle's new film, which she also directs, is based on the mixed martial arts world. She trained with UFC fighters and other performance coaches.

"This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal?," she asked. "Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it."

"The work won't be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second," she continued.

AFFI/Shutterstock

Halle continued to celebrate her fitness on her Instagram Story, posting highlights of her intense workouts.

"Halle is a beast," her performance coach Mubarak Malik said on social media. "She's been killing it... She inspired me to tighten up my diet, tighten up my work ethic and just focus on being that one percent better, because she does it every single day."