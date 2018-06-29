"You're the Worst" star Aya Cash was injured on the set of her FXX show when a stunt involving a car went wrong.

Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported on June 29 that the scene was supposed to involve a car crashing into a highway overpass. However, the protective cable apparently broke and snapped back wildly, striking the actress in the lower body. Several crew members were also hit with the rogue cable.

Medics were on the set when the accident occurred and Aya and the crew members were treated on site. The report noted that none of the injuries are severe.

The show has not commented on the accident, nor has Aya, but the network confirmed the incident to The Blast.

WireImage

Aya Cash was reportedly dressed in a wedding gown for a scene when the incident occurred.

Prior to the incident, Aya shared videos from the late night filming to her Instagram.

Production for the show has been temporarily shut down.