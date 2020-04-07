Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Ana de Armas' relationship in photos

Since they debuted their relationship in early March, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have made a habit of stepping out in public and packing on the PDA for all to see. And we are here for it! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at the extremely comely couple's cutest moments caught on camera, starting with this sweet shot... The "Deep Water" co-stars were snapped sharing a tender moment in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood on March 30, 2020. Now keep reading for more...

