Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are dating, plus more celeb love life news for mid-March 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2020, starting with this surprise coupling... Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas -- who connected while playing a married couple in the upcoming psychological thriller "Deep Water" (pictured) -- sparked romance rumors in early March when fans spotted them hanging out together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba. And they weren't exactly shy about it, posing for photos at various restaurants and at an art museum. It's not the first time they've appeared cozy together: Back in January -- a month before they wrapped shooting "Deep Water" in New Orleans -- one lucky fan spied the A-list actor "spitting game" at the rising star during a night out in The Big Easy. On March 8 -- a day after another spy caught them making out at a Havana airport -- People magazine reported that, according to a source, the duo "are definitely dating." On March 11, DailyMail.com published photos of the pair looking cozy during what it described as a beach vacation in Costa Rica the previous weekend. Later, another source told People that Ben and Ana "had great chemistry right from the start" while working together on "Deep Water." Added the insider, "Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Celeb couples' red carpet debuts