Are they or aren't they back on? That's a question fans have been asking for weeks.

David Livingston / WireImage

But now, more than five months after the world learned in early October 2019 that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and music star Travis Scott had split after about two and half years together, and after a lot of speculation, there are credible reports claiming that the pair are really, truly a couple once again.

A source told "Entertainment Tonight" that the reality TV star and the rapper, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are not only back on but "have been for about a month."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," the source told "ET." "Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion-dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

Now, the source added, "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

TMZ also confirmed the romantic reunion, though its sources note that, as the webloid writes, Kylie and Travis are "not quite ready to put a title on their relationship, even though they regularly sleep under the same roof, share a child and don't see other people."

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Sources further told TMZ that the couple's fall/winter break benefitted them both. "The time apart was good for both parties because they needed some space," TMZ explained.

Rumors that Kylie and Travis were back on have been steady for a while now. They reached a fever pitch when Kylie took to her Instagram Story on Feb. 28 to share several cozy-looking photos of herself and Travis at a 2017 basketball game. "It's a mood," she wrote across the throwback pics.