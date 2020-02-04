After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's breakup made headlines back in October 2019, sources close to the former couple told multiple outlets that a reconciliation down the line was likely.

Now TMZ is reporting that friends are buzzing that a Kylie-Travis rekindling is "imminent."

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The exes have been co-parenting daughter Stormi since their late-summer split and they spent the December holidays together. They were also both there to celebrate their daughter's 2nd birthday at an elaborate and expensive "Stormiworld"-themed bash on Feb. 1. The tagline for Stormi's party was "2 is better than 1," and sources who attended the party told TMZ that it seems that mantra also applies to the reality TV star-turned-makeup mogul and the rapper's relationship.

"Kylie and Trav were giving off major signs of being more than just co-parents to their little one. They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be," TMZ writes, citing eyewitnesses who watched the former couple interacting at the party, which TMZ claims cost $500,000 (after initially reporting it would cost $100K, though the webloid notes that some of the attractions were sponsored).

According to TMZ, though there wasn't any overt PDA, Kylie and Travis not only walked into the party together but were "pretty much inseparable the entire time" inside. That would be expected since they were both there to celebrate with their little girl, but TMZ's sources insist it was more than that and that Kylie and Travis "appeared to be into each other. They threw off the impression ... they're on the verge of a reconciliation," TMZ explained.

TMZ further reports that Kylie and Travis see each other several times a week because of Stormi and that Travis has been living at their home in Beverly Hills while Kylie lives on her estate near her famous family in Hidden Hills, California.

Travis and Kylie weren't the only people worth watching at the bash. TMZ reported that in addition to family members and their significant others or close friends (including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins), the guest list included Hailey Bieber, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Kimora Lee Simmons and Jaden Smith.

After giving Stormi a ton of gifts including a pink Dynacraft Trolls 6-volt Super Coupe Ride-On car and a Step2 brand Unicorn Up & Down Roller Coaster with a rainbow track, Kylie headed to Stormi's party. Afterward, she took to Instagram to share tons of photos from inside the incredible event.