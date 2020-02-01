Feb. 1 is a very big day for Kylie Jenner. Not only did daughter Stormi turn 2, but the makeup mogul's Kylie Cosmetics brand launched its new Stormi Collection.

John Photography/Shutterstock

Kylie took to Instagram to wish her toddler a happy birthday first. "And just like that she's two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star captioned a slideshow of photos starting with an image of an infant Stormi grabbing her mom's manicured finger. Other photos and videos in the slideshow reveal Kylie and Stormi cuddling, Kylie and Stormi's dad, rapper Travis Scott, getting tattoos of Stormi's name, Stormi playing dress-up and Stormi just being as cute as can be.

A few celebrity pals took to the comments to coo over the toddler. Sofia Richie -- who dates Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, the father of three of Stormi's cousins -- commented, "The sweetest & happiest baby I've ever known. Happy birthday stormaloooo🦋." Longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend Paris Hilton commented with a simple and sweet, "Happy Birthday Stormi! 💕💕💕💕💕."

Kylie also posted an Instagram pic of herself and her daughter promoting the new Stormi Collection, which includes mini versions of lip kits, an eyeshadow palette, a high-gloss kit and blush all in butterfly-themed packaging. Just a few hours after it launched on Feb. 1, Kylie revealed on social media that most of the collection had already sold out!

On her Instagram Story the night before Stormi's 2nd birthday, Kylie shared an image revealing several gifts covered in Minnie Mouse and Trolls wrapping paper as well as a pink Dynacraft Trolls 6-volt Super Coupe Ride-On car with a huge pink bow on it (the toy retails for about $150) and a Step2 brand Unicorn Up & Down Roller Coaster with a rainbow track (which retails for about $130). "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the AM," Kylie wrote atop the snapshot.

@kyliejenner / Instagram

A week earlier, TMZ reported that Kylie and Stormi's dad, Travis -- who split in the fall of 2019 after more than two years of dating -- were planning to jointly throw her a huge birthday party on par with her epic carnival-themed first birthday celebration in 2019. Sources told TMZ the bash would take place at a rented studio space and had a budget of at least $100,000.